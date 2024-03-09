Former FBI special agent weighs in on healthcare cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Just over two weeks since cyberattack groups Blackcat and Lockbit hacked Change Healthcare, healthcare organizations across the valley are still trying to get a full scope of the damage.

This is not the first cyberattack to debilitate Nevada businesses and put your personal information at risk. Recent victims include the Nevada Gaming Control Board, MGM Resorts International, and Caesars Entertainment.

It’s safe to say this will likely not be the last cyberhack.

“It just means you have to be vigilant,” said Aaron Rouse, retired special agent in charge at the FBI of Las Vegas.

Rouse says there are ways to advocate for yourself before you hand over your information to any business.

“How do they secure their information? Do they have multi-factor authentication? That might be a strange question to ask your doctor but it might get them to think about the fact that they need to do those things,” Rouse said.

In the wake of a cyberattack, if you think your information may have been compromised, be weary of any out-of-the-blue communication.

“You want to be very mindful of any additional and surprise solicitation you may get on email, your phone or even a text message encouraging you to click on links to things that you may not necessarily want to click on. If you didn’t ask for it, question it,” Rouse added.

Rouse says although it may seem like cyberhack groups are winning in the short-term, don't underestimate law enforcement investigators who are working to stop them.

“They may have a temporary victory but these things are not forgotten and the FBI and other federal agencies and even state and local agencies, they’re going to work together to ascertain who is doing this and bring them to justice,” Rouse said.