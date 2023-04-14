Watch Now
Former Energy Department official pleads no contest after being accused of theft

Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 14:55:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Department of Energy official has pleaded no contest after a woman accused them of stealing her luggage at Harry Reid International Airport.

That's according to court records.

Sam Brinson is a former deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition with the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy.

The alleged incident happened in December.

Court records show Brinson was facing a charge of theft with a value less than $1,200.

A Nevada judge ruled Brinson must pay $3,670.74 in restitution to the victim, spend 180 days in jail, and stay out of trouble.

Brinson is facing similar charges in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

