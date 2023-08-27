Former Department of Defense workers hold fundraiser to raise funds for new compensation bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fundraiser was held earlier this week at Born and Raise Bar for former Department of Defense workers trying to raise funds to get new legislation passed.

The legislation would recognize workers exposed to radiation at the Nevada Test and Training Range and provide them compensation.

In April, David Crete and Former DoD workers got together to start a non-profit organization named, "The Invisible Enemy," which consisted of former workers from the range, all suffering from multiple cancers and health complications. Additionally, all were denied benefits from their time working at the test site.

Now the group is fighting to get recognized and compensated, hoping to get a bill passed through Congress for the widows of workers lost, and compensation for those still suffering.

"Time's running out for a lot of people, we need it done yesterday," said Randy Groves, a board member with "The Invisible Enemy" group. "It should have been done back in 2000 when President Clinton signed the bill. We were included in that bill, but at the last minute, the Department of Defense pulled us out."

The fundraiser raised over $8,000 for the cause.