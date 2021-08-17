Former AG Adam Laxalt announces campaign for US Senate

Fourth-generation Nevadan and former Nevada attorney general Adam Laxalt today announced the launch of his campaign for the United States Senate.

In his U.S. Senate campaign kickoff video, Laxalt spotlights the stakes of the battle to keep our country free:

“The radical left, rich elites, woke corporations, academia, Hollywood, and the media – they’re taking over America. That’s your empire, right there, telling lie after lie, making excuses for chaos and violence, censoring truth that doesn’t fit their agenda, amplifying anger and envy, they demand control. Ruthlessly enforcing conformity. Canceling any who stand in their way,” said Laxalt. “But the truth is, we must stand in their way because it’s not just about us. We owe it to our kids and generations to come. I’m ready to fight for what is right. That’s what Americans do. That’s the legacy we have a duty to protect.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto currently holds the seat that Laxalt is seeking.