Forget the trash! Las Vegas Livestock turns leftover pumpkins into farmyard treats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Halloween wraps up, there’s a new way to make sure those leftover pumpkins don’t go to waste. Las Vegas Livestock has launched a week-long recycling initiative to collect used jack-o’-lanterns and turn them into tasty, sustainable treats for their pigs. The effort helps feed thousands of animals while also benefiting the environment.

Farm manager Sarah Stallard explained how much the livestock enjoy this seasonal treat.

“Our pigs really enjoy the taste of them,” Stallard said.

But recycling pumpkins isn’t just about giving pigs a delicious snack. Stallard emphasized that the initiative is part of a larger effort to reintroduce food waste into the food cycle, ultimately reducing the strain on local landfills.

“It’s a better way to use the food we have here, which is a lot,” she said.

Collection bins are now open at two locations in the Las Vegas Valley: UNLV’s Rebel Recycling Center, located at the southeast corner of Flamingo Road and Swenson Street, and the Gilcrease Ranch Pumpkin Patch, at 7800 N. Tenaya Way. The farm aims to keep pumpkins out of landfills and maximize recycling efforts during this busy season.

“As our population grows, so does our landfill and waste,” Stallard said. “We need to think about the impact on the earth so we can keep it sustainable.”

Locals dropping off pumpkins at the recycling sites say it’s an easy way to contribute to a healthier environment.

“We want to keep things out of landfills as much as possible,” one recycler said. “If we can get pumpkins used for another purpose, I think it’s great.”

At Gilcrease Ranch Pumpkin Patch, visitors seemed surprised to learn about the positive impact their pumpkins could have.

“Did you know pigs love pumpkins?” KTNV reporter Shakeria Hawkins asked one shopper, who laughed and responded, “Haha, no, I didn’t know that!”

Many people said they didn’t realize that pumpkins could be both a nutritious treat for livestock and a way to reduce waste.

“Now that I know, I’m glad you stopped me,” a shopper said. “That’s cool—that’s good to know.”

Las Vegas Livestock, which feeds more than 5,000 pigs and focuses on recycling food waste from grocery stores, casinos, and restaurants year-round, hopes to extend its environmental impact by involving the community.

For the next week, residents can drop off Halloween pumpkins at the designated collection bins in North and South Valley locations.

Locations of collection bins:

South – UNLV Rebel Recycling Center, SE corner of Flamingo and Swenson (behind the solar dishes)

North- Gilcrease Ranch Pumpkin Patch, 7800 North Tenaya Way