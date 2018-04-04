Foothill High School changes culture after multiple fights last year

HENDERSON (KTNV) - It's been almost a year since we told you about a number of fights happening at Foothill High School. Since then, a group of parents, teachers, and students have made it their priority to change the culture at the high school.

"It was very negative," said Student Body Treasurer Joseph Pagan. "No one liked coming to school, no one was really talkative, everyone hated each other, obviously as you saw, they all fought, and it was just a sad time to be a Foothill Falcon.

Pagan and some of his peers have worked to stop this.

"We're really just trying to make kids happy," he said. "We are trying to prevent school violence, school bullying, we don't want that here."

They're working to have more pep rallies, flash mobs, food trucks, and ice cream socials.

"Just little events that get students caught off guard like woah this is what Foothill is doing, this is cool," he said.

Audra Evans, a Foothill High School parent, is also doing great work.

She's been in touch with other parents and the principal about the changing culture.

They have a Facebook page for parents where they talk about different topics and share ideas and concerns.

There's also been a much greater attendance at parent meetings since the fights last year.

"It makes me excited because I feel like I'm not the only one, like this helicopter parent," said Evans. "Other parents want change too."

Evans and other parents are hosting a 5K on Saturday April 28, 2018 at 9 a.m.

"We are hoping the money generated from the 5K will be in the student account and then the students can kick off the next school year and have money to do lots of fun activities that promote school spirit, school pride, and they can just kick off the year with a bang," she said.