Football fans look forward to 2024 Superbowl in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KTNV) — Thousands of football fans packed the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Sunday evening to watch Superbowl LVII.

Erika Vela, marketing coordinator for the venue, said about 8,000 fans attended the watch party.

It’s Superbowl Sunday and officials say about 8,000 people showed up to watch the big game at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tonight, hear from fans about the Superbowl coming to Las Vegas next year! @KTNV pic.twitter.com/rgVdl7JZvx — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) February 12, 2023

13 Action News spoke with fans at the event. There were people who traveled from near and far to watch the big game.

Zachary Potter and Baylor Farman live in Las Vegas.

"We love downtown. Downtown is where it's at," said Furman.

They said they have been coming to watch the Superbowl at the events center for six years.

"We live just down the road so we love coming downtown," said Potter. "This is where locals love to go."

Angela Esqueda traveled to Sin City from Los Angeles. She said the atmosphere keeps her coming back.

"You can walk around. Everyone's all excited. It's just a great atmosphere," said Esqueda.

With the Superbowl coming to Las Vegas next year, many fans from out of state said they may make a return to watch the big game in person. It's estimated next year's Superbowl will bring in about $500 million to the local economy.

"It'll be an amazing thing for Vegas," said Potter. "I'm so ready for it. It'll bring a very good crowd here. It'll bring a lot of revenue, especially the Strip. It'll bring a lot of people in. It'll be amazing."