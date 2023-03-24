Food festivals fire up with food truck start-up trend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local and regional food vendors are preparing for Foodieland Night Market at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 24-26 and March 31-April 2.

Food festivals are a growing trend with the rise in food trucks firing up the stoves. The food truck business has grown into a $2 billion industry, which researchers found is up from $1.2 billion dollars since last year.

Ibarra’s Food Truck Rentals, a local business that rents food trucks and food trailers, has seen a boost in business beginning in 2020 with the pandemic when several restaurants had to shut down or pivot to to-go orders.

“The reason why the rental is so good and it’s been doing so well is it’s such a low cost to entry,” said owner Jonathan Ibarra. “Rather than spending the $65,000, $70,000, or $75,000 in purchasing it, you can rent it for $1,500 a month to see if you even like it.”

Ibarra has a waiting list of prospective food vendors backed up until June. His company currently rents out up to 20 trailers each month. He and his crew custom-build trucks and trailers to cater to the needs of each individual cook.

“This guy is going to cook wings so we put in some friers,” Ibarra said while touring various trailers in his warehouse.

Ibarra’s Food Truck Rentals operates as a one-stop-shop assisting their clients with licensing, health inspection preparation and paperwork that comes with starting a food truck business.

“This allows them to focus on the cooking and doing what they love,” Ibarra said.

Many of Ibarra’s clients are driving up to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Foodieland Night Market. CLICK HERE for event details and ticket purchases.