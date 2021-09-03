Food bank calls on volunteers ahead of event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Just One Project is preparing for one of its biggest events. On Saturday, September 25, the nonprofit will host 13 separate, pop-up food markets across the Valley. As Clark County remains a hotspot during the pandemic, The Just One Project founder Brooke Neubauer is hoping to inspire community members to volunteer.

“We know that this is going to be affecting us for years and years to come so I think it’s our responsibility as a community to get involved the best way we can.”

Neubauer believes it takes “just one” person to make a difference and she wants to inspire others to join her mission.

“We have a lot of clients struggling with rent increases, or even just talking to our senior clients, a lot of them are on a fixed income with $16 leftover for food at the end of the month,” Neubauer said.

Food insecurity is hitting Nevadans hard. Nationwide, food stamp enrollment is steadily increasing, even as the government recently announced the largest permanent increase of benefits in the program’s history. About 42 million Americans will see a 25 percent increase in aid.

However, the number of families struggling to buy food is still above pre-pandemic levels. The Just One Project is working to curb that statistic in Southern Nevada. Not only does the nonprofit have a daily community market, every month, volunteers bag, pack, and give away food to anyone in need during the monthly pop-up pantries. These events have generous food donors, but now The Just One Project needs volunteers to help give all that food away.

“We’re just so grateful for food rescue, for monetary donations, for the gift of people’s time. Everything is equally as valuable.”

There is no age requirement to be a volunteer.