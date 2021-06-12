Floyd Mayweather offering $100K reward after he says Las Vegas home was burglarized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram Saturday morning to offer a $100,000 reward after he says his Las Vegas home was burglarized.

The full text of the post read:

"One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful.

One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value. I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you for to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless."