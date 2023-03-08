Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to be featured as guest speaker at Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a special appearance at an event in the Las Vegas valley this weekend.

According to the event listing, DeSantis will be featured as a special guest for Saturday's "The Florida Blueprint" event at Stoney's Rockin' Country.

The listing reads, "No leader has accomplished more for his state than Governor DeSantis, and he is now sharing this winning blueprint with the country."

Nevada will be one of the first states to vote in the presidential primaries, which are currently scheduled for Feb. 6 next year.

Though DeSantis hasn't made a formal announcement yet, many Republicans are certain he will make an announcement in May or June. Former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and business executive Vivek Ramaswamy have already announced their candidacies for the party's nomination.