Flight prices high as holiday travel kicks into high gear

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many of the thousands of travelers passing through Harry Reid International Airport Tuesday ahead of a fun-filled Thanksgiving holiday said their travel had been fine, but the hiked price points for flights have spoiled some of the holiday fun.

Fare tracker Hopper said flight prices have risen by 19% over the last Thanksgiving holiday leading some like Dana Barnes, a tourist from Texas, to bargain hunt.

"We planned it well in advance, so it wasn't too bad," Barnes said. "You kind of have to look for the deals because they're there."

Experts have said advance planning is key to saving money at the airport, advice a little late to follow now, but, even days from a flight, people can find cheaper fares on off hours like late at night and early mornings.

Anthony Stewart, however, said the extra cash he spent flying for Thanksgiving would be worth the memories even if he has to cut back on Black Friday shopping later.

"That stuff is just going to sit in the closet after three weeks," Stewart said, "and at lease the memories you know where that money went. So I feel like this will be a good thing for us."