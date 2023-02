LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southwest Airlines flight attendants are holding a protest outside of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday.

Protestors tell KTNV that they are frustrated with the airlines' consistent failures, which all culminated with a system meltdown over the Christmas holiday.

The protest will be held outside the Las Vegas Convention Center, where a Southwest event will simultaneously take place.