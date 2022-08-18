Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Flash flood warning issued for Clark County

PHOTOS: Monsoon storms bring rain, flooding to Las Vegas valley
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MARILYN WERMIEL
PHOTOS: Monsoon storms bring rain, flooding to Las Vegas valley
Posted at 4:50 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 19:50:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning for Central Clark County on Thursday.

According to the weather service, the warning is in effect until 7 p.m. The following cities are expected to experience flash flooding: Henderson, Boulder City, Lake Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay, Railroad Pass, Boulder Beach Campground, Boulder Beach, Las Vegas Bay Campground, and Black Mtn.

Updates from the weather service will be added to this article as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH