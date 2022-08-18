Flash flood warning issued for Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning for Central Clark County on Thursday.

According to the weather service, the warning is in effect until 7 p.m. The following cities are expected to experience flash flooding: Henderson, Boulder City, Lake Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay, Railroad Pass, Boulder Beach Campground, Boulder Beach, Las Vegas Bay Campground, and Black Mtn.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍 Valentine, AZ, Diamond Creek Campground, Buck and Doe Rd, Hackberry Rd.

🕒 Until 745 PM Storms in the area are producing heavy rainfall capable of resulting in flash flooding. Never drive through flood waters. @azwx pic.twitter.com/39Ys4ODxFu — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 18, 2022

Updates from the weather service will be added to this article as they become available.