Flash Flood Warning in place for Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Flash Flood Warning is in place for portions of west Clark County until 2:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are producing heavy rain over the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Flash floods are life-threatening. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If you see a flooded roadway, turn around and don't drown.