Flash flood warning in effect as storms brew near Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Storms are rolling into areas of Clark County on Friday evening and the National Weather Service has issued warnings for residents as they develop.

There is a flash flood warning in effect until 7:30 p.m. on August 11 for the northwestern part of Clark County, along with east central Nye County.

The NWS in Las Vegas says heavy rain, flash flooding, and over 40 mph wind gusts are anticipated as the storms move closer to the Las Vegas Valley.

"Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways! Turn around, don't drown," NWS said.

— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 11, 2023

Up in the Spring Mountains area, there is a severe thunderstorm brewing that is expected to bring 60 mph wind gusts, heavy rain, and possible large hail, until 5 p.m., according to NWS.