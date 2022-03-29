Five Nevada officers to be recognized at the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service

(KTNV) — On Tuesday, a resolution to honor America’s fallen peace officers passed the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a press release. Five Nevada officers will be honored for the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service.

The press release said the bipartisan resolution authorizes the use of the Capitol Grounds for the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service and the National Honor Guard and Pipe Band Exhibition which will be held on May 15. This year, 563 officers will be honored at the Memorial Service including 379 who passed away as a result of contracting COVID-19 while remaining on duty to serve their communities on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The Memorial Service will recognize the following officers from Nevada who made the ultimate sacrifice:

Officer Jason Swanger, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Trooper Micah David May, Nevada Highway Patrol

Deputy Sheriff John King, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Don Poffenroth, Pershing County Sheriff’s Office

Corporal Ignacio J. Romero, Lander County Sheriff’s Office

Representative Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District celebrated the passage.

“Peace officers are among the millions of frontline and essential workers who day in and day out continued to risk their lives and their families’ lives to keep our communities afloat during the pandemic,” Titus said. “My condolences are with the families and loved ones mourning the loss of the 563 brave men and women who will be recognized and celebrated at this year’s memorial event.”