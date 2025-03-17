Five injured, including three teenagers, in head-on crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five people were injured in a head-on crash in east Las Vegas Monday morning.

It happened around 3:12 a.m. in the area of East Sahara Avenue, east of the intersection with Pacific Summit Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2002 Toyota Camry was heading west on Sahara at the same time a 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan was heading east, according to police.

For unknown reasons, police said, the Toyota's driver failed to maintain control of the car and crossed into the eastbound lanes. The two cars crashed into each other.

Emergency Medical Services responded and took all the parties involved to the hospital.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Toyota sustained life-threatening injuries. Two other Toyota passengers, both minors, also sustained injuries, as did the Tiguan driver.

An impaired driving investigation was completed on both drivers.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

