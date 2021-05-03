Fishing lines and hooks threaten wildlife at Sunset Park in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Warmer weather is here and many are heading out to public parks, but some are bringing with them an old problem that is endangering the wildlife at Sunset Park.

Littering, and more specific, fish lines and hooks that are left on the ground around the lake are causing issues.

Pat Witherell is at Sunset Park almost every day to pick up trash left behind by visitors.

She's been working as a conservatory volunteer for 15 years and said that wildlife like ducks and geese are at risk of being hurt by fishing lines and hooks left on the ground. Just last week, she found something shocking: a Canadian goosefoot that fell off a bird that had a fishing line wrapped around its leg.

She has also found dozens of fishing lines wrapped on other animals. Sometimes she's able to save them but sometimes is too late.

Annoula Wylderich an animal activist and co-founder of the Animal Protection Affiliates said that while the majority of people fishing dispose of fishing lines and hooks properly, the recycling receptacles (see photo below) are not being used.

Astrid Mendez/KTNV

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said that this problem is easy to avoid, but we must take action.