First of its kind Alzheimer's study happening in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is in a class by itself for so many reasons and is now at the forefront of Alzheimer's research.

Dave Courvoisier got wind of a groundbreaking new study that's unlike any in the world, happening right now at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. He met one woman who's grateful to be a part of it.

"So my mother had Alzheimer's and I was with her," said Jodi Manzella.

Alzheimer's is a sworn enemy for Jodi. It took her mother and then struck again. Her brother also had the disease before he passed away from complications from it.

Now she's taking part in a one-of-its-kind study focusing strictly on Alzheimer's in women.

"We opened the Women's Alzheimer's Movement Prevention Center because women represent two-thirds of the people currently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease," said Neuropsychiatrist Dr. Jessica Caldwell with the Cleveland Clinic.

She's excited to be at the center of it, hoping to lead to better understanding, and ultimately better prevention.

"We know that up to 40% of current Alzheimer's cases might've been prevented. If we had known, then what we know now about lifestyle," said Dr. Caldwell.

It's a confounding puzzle figuring out why it strikes mostly women.

"I didn't know how disproportionate this disease affected with gender. So it really was surprising when I had first seen information about this program and targeting women with Alzheimer's. It really was surprising to me," said Jodi.

But a study of this size takes money and influence and that's where Cleveland Clinic's partnership with WAM comes in, the Women's Alzheimer's Movement headed by Maria Shriver.

"The Women's Alzheimer's Movement Prevention Center here at the Cleveland Clinic is a landmark center. It's the first of its kind in the world to focus on women," says Shriver.

Shriver's appearance at the Lou Ruvo Center in Las Vegas energized the program with funds, advocacy, and momentum.

"What's fantastic about this prevention center is it says, we want to get you when you're young, when you're healthy and when you can make a difference. That's gotta save not only your family and yourself financially, emotionally, spiritually, cognitively, it will save our country," said Shriver.

"Maria Shriver's Women's Alzheimer's Movement, they have a really amazing track record of raising funds for Alzheimer's disease specifically. So to be able to have that resource in our corner is really amazing," said Dr. Caldwell.

And amazing because women like Jodi Manzella, now have more hope to rise above her family history.

Right now the study is full, but there is a waiting list to get on this first-of-its-kind study and it's right here in Las Vegas. You can also help with program funding.