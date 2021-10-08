Watch
Local News

Actions

First Nevada pot dispensary on Idaho line cleared to open

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:05:08-04

ELKO (AP) — The first Nevada marijuana dispensary on the Idaho border has been cleared to open in the rural Elko County town of Jackpot.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the Elko County Commission unanimously approved a business license for the Thrive Cannabis Marketplace this week after authorities confirmed dispensary workers had passed background checks.

The more comes despite opposition from county commissioners on the Idaho side of the line.

A representative for the dispensary told the Elko County Commission they could be ready to open as early as Monday.

The store is about 65 miles north of Wells and 45 miles south of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH