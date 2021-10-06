First look at Station Casinos' Durango property in Southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos unveiled plans for Durango, a Station Casinos resort, set to be built in southwest Las Vegas.

Wednesday, the hospitality company says it has received approval from the Clark County Commission to add the resort to its Las Vegas portfolio.

“We thank the Clark County Commission for their support of the Durango project,” said Bob Finch, CO of Station Casinos.

Durango, which is slated to be built on Durango Drive at the Southern 215 Beltway, will be inspired by the warm colors and vibrant landscapes of the desert, according to a company news release.

Station Casinos say the property will offer locals and visitors a boutique gaming and resort experience with approachable and desired amenities.

“For over forty-five years, we have been the go-to local casino and entertainment destination in neighborhoods across the valley, and we are excited to share our vision for the next generation of Station Casinos properties with residents in the southwest.," Finch said.

Highlights of the resort include:

83,000 square feet of casino space offering the latest games and an open floorplan seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor socializing spaces.

Hotel tower with over 200 beautiful guest rooms and suites.

Four signature food and beverage outlets.

Exciting food hall concept featuring fast-casual local favorite restaurants and eateries.

State-of-the-art race and sportsbook.

Serene resort pool space with private cabanas and event lawn.

20,000 square feet of meeting and convention space.

40 electric vehicle charging stations.

The new development is expected to employ thousands of construction and full-time team members and creating tens of millions of dollars in new state and local taxes, according to Stations Casinos.

The project is expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2022.

