First Lady Jill Biden to visit Reno on tour to promote Biden policy priorities

Mark Thiesssen/AP
First lady Jill Biden addresses reporters during a visit Wednesday, July 21, 2021, to the Alaska Native Health Tribal Health Consortium office in Anchorage, Alaska. Biden stopped in Alaska’s largest city as she traveled to Tokyo, her first solo international trip as first lady, leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 07, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Lady Jill Biden will be in Reno on Wednesday to promote the policy priorities President Joe Biden laid out in his recent State of the Union address, her office announced.

Specifically, the First Lady's focus is on "uniting Americans around issues with bipartisan support, like providing job training and ending cancer as we know it."

Biden is scheduled to visit Truckee Meadows Community College, where she will hear about job training programs, talk with students, and deliver remarks.

Her visit to Reno follows trips to Phoenix and Tuscon and Chandler, Ariz.

Improving education and confronting cancer are two of Jill Biden's stated priorities as First Lady. A community college educator herself, Biden advocates for increased educational opportunities for all students and focuses on supporting cancer patients and their families by urging Americans to prioritize their cancer screenings and reducing health inequities.

