First Lady Jill Biden to join SEIU members in Las Vegas to thank nurses

Jim Watson/AP
First lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives prior to President Joe Biden arriving to address a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Posted at 6:28 PM, May 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Lady Jill Biden will be heading to Las Vegas on May 5 and we are learning more about her visit.

The first lady will be joining members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) as they thank nurses for National Nurses Day at University Medical Center.

Dr. Biden will leave Las Vegas and head to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs later in the day to deliver remarks and meet with military spouses during a United Service Organizations Military Spouse Connection event in advance of Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

