Watch
Local News

Actions

First lady Dr. Jill Biden lands in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
13 Action News
First lady Jill Biden lands in Las Vegas on May 5, 2021. She is greeted by Gov. Steve Sisolak and the first lady of Nevada, Kathy Sisolak.
Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 4.40.23 PM.png
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 20:25:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden is in Las Vegas.

She touched down at McCarran International Airport around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday and was greeted by Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada's first lady, Kathy Sisolak, after leaving the aircraft.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick were also there to greet her.

On Thursday, Dr. Biden is scheduled to join Service Employees International Union to thank nurses for National Nurses Day at University Medical Hospital.

Watch her arrival below.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH