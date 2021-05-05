First lady Dr. Jill Biden lands in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden is in Las Vegas.

She touched down at McCarran International Airport around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday and was greeted by Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada's first lady, Kathy Sisolak, after leaving the aircraft.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, Reps. Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick were also there to greet her.

On Thursday, Dr. Biden is scheduled to join Service Employees International Union to thank nurses for National Nurses Day at University Medical Hospital.

Watch her arrival below.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.