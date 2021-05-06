First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Las Vegas healthcare workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped by University Medical Center Thursday to say thank you to healthcare workers in Southern Nevada.

To kick off Nurses Appreciation Week, Dr. Biden had personal meet-and-greets with medical staff, posed for pictures, and handed out White House sugar cookies.

@FLOTUS is here- she’s now taking pictures and greeting employees at UMC. pic.twitter.com/QGEQB70Djr — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) May 6, 2021

Dr. Biden was accompanied by Sen. Jacky Rosen and Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto and Representatives Dina Titus and Susie Lee.

Clinical nurse manager Amy Runge says they've worked so hard through the pandemic and the show of gratitude from the White House means a lot.

You can feel the pride, the pride in UMC hospital and our leadership," said Runge. “I’ve been a nurse for 24 years and I’ve seen a lot, this year hit different. It hit everybody and it hit hard. Looking back and reflecting on just how tired we are, how hard we’ve worked, but how far we’ve come. But we’ve accomplished a lot and we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, the that’s what’s beautiful."

UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling says the visit brought a boost of morale for his staff.

“She was very thankful for the staff here, she’s read about us and learned what UMC has done in the community. It really stepped up for Las Vegas whether its treating patients, therapeutics, vaccines or the testing we’ve done. She’s very spun up on what we’ve done and that’s why she’s here to visit our staff," Van Houweling said.