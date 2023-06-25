First 5,000 fans at Monday's Aces game to get Chelsea Gray bobblehead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday's game against the Idiana Fever, the first fans to the game will get to go home with a limited-edition bobblehead.

The bobblehead will depict two-time WNBA Champion Chelsea Gray. The gifts will be available for the first 5,000 attendees at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 26.

Gray is the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP and affectionately referred to as a "Point Gawd" for her work on the court.

Tip off Monday is slated for 7 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.