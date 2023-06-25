Watch Now
Local News

Actions

First 5,000 fans at Monday's Aces game to get Chelsea Gray bobblehead

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Suns
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jun 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 21:31:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday's game against the Idiana Fever, the first fans to the game will get to go home with a limited-edition bobblehead.

The bobblehead will depict two-time WNBA Champion Chelsea Gray. The gifts will be available for the first 5,000 attendees at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 26.

Gray is the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP and affectionately referred to as a "Point Gawd" for her work on the court.

Tip off Monday is slated for 7 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH