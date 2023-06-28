Fireworks sales begin June 28 through Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fireworks booths are stocking up on and selling a variety of sparklers and fireworks that stay on the ground beginning at 11 a.m. on Wednesday through the Fourth of July holiday. Clark County launched its “You Light It, We Write It” campaign warning the public that purchasing illegal fireworks can lead to hefty fines.

“If you get caught using illegal fireworks, it can cost you,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck in a PSA released by Clark County. “Illegal fireworks cause fires, and injuries and are a source of thousands of complaints from seniors, pet owners and people suffering from PTSD.”

Fines can cost anywhere between $500 to $10,000, depending on how many fireworks are illegally purchased or possessed.

Safe and Sane fireworks are the only products allowed to light in Southern Nevada. These are fireworks that have been inspected. However, officials warn that they can still be dangerous and cause fires or injuries if not used carefully. Even legal fireworks are not allowed on public lands including Red Rock, Mt. Charleston, and Lake Mead.

Any who sees illegal fireworks are encouraged to report them to iSpyFireworks.com or call 311.