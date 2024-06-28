Fireworks booths now open for business across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Michael Fisk loves his dog, a 15-month-old goldendoodle named Knight.

"He's a golden Knight," Fisk said. "It's so fun being a puppy-owner."

Lately, Knight has at times been a little spooked because of fireworks going off close to Fisk's neighborhood, which is near Hacienda Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

"It can be difficult because we're not, as pet owners, always home, so we worry about him maybe getting scared," Fisk said.

The sound of fireworks around this time of year can cause issues with some pets, and, of course, with some people, especially those in the veteran population.

While Fisk said he hopes people act responsibly while setting off fireworks, he said he also understands why they're popular.

"I do understand that fireworks are fun, especially this time of year," Fisk said. "You're in America, the greatest country in the world, so you have to celebrate it."

Firework stands opened for business on Friday around the Las Vegas Valley, the first day they're allowed to be open. Over 100 stands are expected to be doing business through the Fourth of July.

Clark County officials say they'll be inspecting each booth through Sunday, checking up on whether the proper safety measures are being followed.

Martin Casillas, a fire inspector with the Clark County Fire Department, said he hopes valley residents follow the rules, which mandate that firework buyers only purchase approved fireworks, sold at the booths.

Bigger fireworks that shoot off into the air are actually illegal in Clark County. Fines for carrying them into the country or setting them off start at $500, so breaking the rules can be costly.

"Just follow the rules. Don't be stupid, don't blow off your fingers," Fisk said. "Use your common sense as well as you can."

Some firework booths are even open 24 hours per day, including the one where baseball mom Stephanie Roper was working on Friday by the Walgreens at Durango and Blue Diamond Road in the southwest valley.

"This is a fundraiser for our Sin City Thunder baseball organization," Roper said. "We're a nonprofit, so this is one of the biggest fundraisers for our organization. Most parents do two-hour shifts at our booths."

Portions of the proceeds from all of the booths in the valley go toward different nonprofit outfits, many of them having to do with youth sports.

Casillas said for those who wish to report fireworks complaints, they should refrain from calling 911, which is a service reserved for emergencies. He said residents should call the 311 non-emergency line or file their complaint through the www.ISpyFireworks.com website.

