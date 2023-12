LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas first responders are working on putting out a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex.

According to firefighters, the blaze broke out at a complex in the 4200 block of Viking Road, which is near South Wynn Road and South Valley View Boulevard.

Channel 13 has reached out to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue for more information. This is a developing story and we will update it as we get more details.