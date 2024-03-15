Firefighters to compete in annual St. Paddy's games following downtown parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Sunday, at the Fremont Street Experience, firefighters from across the valley will come together to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) will host its annual St. Paddy's Day Parade and Firefighter games.

The festivities will start with the parade, featuring firefighters from various departments marching alongside firefighter engines through Fremont and Main. The parade route ends at 3rd Street in front of Hogs and Heifers, where the PFFN will start the Firefighter Games. Teams of firefighters will participate in challenges like Hose Bowling, wheelbarrow races, bucket brigades, hose or tire drags, tug-of-war and more.

The event is also a fundraiser for PFFN, supporting assistance programs for firefighters facing hardship, the maintenance of the PFFN’s memorial fire engine, and the upkeep of the fallen firefighter memorial in Carson City.

"We have firefighters from Henderson, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Clark County, and Nellis. The city is the defending champions, so we’ll see if Las Vegas Fire and Rescue can do it again. They’re talking enough smack like they will, so we’ll see,” said Nino Galloway, retired firefighter and PFFN event coordinator.

The parade is scheduled for noon on Sunday, March 17, followed by the firefighter games at 1 p.m.