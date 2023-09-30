Firefighters respond to large brush fire in Whitney Ranch neighborhood

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that has broken out in a Whitney Ranch neighborhood on Saturday morning.

If you see smoke in the valley right now, it’s from this, a pretty extensive brush fire in the Whitney Ranch neighborhood in Henderson. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/FykDi6xzhr — Bryan Horwath (@bryanhorwath) September 30, 2023

Large plumes of black smoke became visible in the southwest valley earlier in the day. According to HFD, the fire began around 10:52 a.m. on Rising Star Drive.

Crews on the scene are actively trying to contain the fire.