Firefighters respond to large brush fire in Whitney Ranch neighborhood

Brush Fire in Whitney Ranch
Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 15:21:37-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that has broken out in a Whitney Ranch neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Large plumes of black smoke became visible in the southwest valley earlier in the day. According to HFD, the fire began around 10:52 a.m. on Rising Star Drive.

Crews on the scene are actively trying to contain the fire.

