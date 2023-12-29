Early morning fire breaks out inside Las Vegas Arts District building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out on Friday morning in a building in the Las Vegas Arts District.

As of 6:45 a.m., the fire appears to have been extinguished by multiple engines and crews. The fire broke out in a building on Commerce Street, just north of Charleston Boulevard.

Fire officials have yet to release details on the cause of the fire and any injuries associated with the blaze.

Here's an up-close look at the scene: