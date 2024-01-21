Firefighters respond to abandoned building fire in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a fire that broke out in an abandoned building on Friday night.

Dispatchers received calls for the abandoned building fire (which had been previously boarded up) around 9:15 p.m.

The first engine on the scene arrived to find fire coming from the front of the structure, and the responding crew began working to extinguish the flames until additional units arrived.

Once inside, crews encountered fire on the first and second floors of the structure. According to firefighters, the bulk of the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of the initial alarm.

Six engines, two ladder trucks, two rescues, two chief officers, one EMS Supervisor, and one heavy rescue responded for a total of 43 personnel.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional, and the dollar loss is estimated to be between 50-100k, according to fire authorities.