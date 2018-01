Firefighters say an elderly man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an accidental fire at 1620 Cordoba Lane near Vegas and Decatur Tuesday morning.



Investigators say they believe this was a cooking-related fire, the leading cause of fires in Las Vegas and leading reason why people are injured by fire.



"Everybody was pretty saddened because they thought he was gone," said a friend on scene, "...it was just the spirit of God....that really saved him."



We're told neighbors used construction tools to break open the front door and try to save the man.

However, the intense conditions inside the apartment made it impossible to enter the unit.



Firefighters were able to quickly rescue the man. He was taken to University Medical Center with smoke inhalation and critical burns on the upper part of his body.



The fire was confined to the the victim's apartment. There were no other reported injuries.