Firefighters contain insulation fire at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, located at 3750 South Las Vegas Blvd., just after 5 a.m. A caller reported that something was on fire in room 404 and that the room was being renovated.

Clark County fire crews made their way to the fourth floor and found the hallway filled with smoke. They located room 404 and found a roll of insulation that was burning.

The CCFD said they were able to extinguish the flames at 5:35 a.m. and have it confined to the insulation that did not extend to the structure.

The material that burned did not generate enough heat to activate the sprinkler system, although it did produce enough smoke to travel through the floor as several of the doors were blocked open according to Clark County fire.

Hotel personnel were also working to ventilate the floor with CCFD fire crews released once the fire was contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and fire officials reported no injuries in the incident.

A total of 40 CCFD fire personnel responded to the scene.