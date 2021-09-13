Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Republic Services lot in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters are battling a large fire first reported early Monday morning in North Las Vegas.

Officials in NLV say a 2-alarm fire broke out at a Republic Services lot at 360 W. Cheyenne Avenue, near North Commerce Street, just after 5 a.m.

#BREAKING: A large fire is burning at an RTC lot on W Cheyenne.

The smoke plume can be seen from miles away including where I am at @AllegiantStadm over the strip.

Fire crews are responding.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/cU5iaXl5ff — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) September 13, 2021

No further immediate information was immediately reported by fire crews.

However, smoke could be seen throughout the valley while the fire remained active.