Watch
Local News

Actions

Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Republic Services lot in North Las Vegas

items.[0].videoTitle
Firefighters are battling a large fire first reported early Monday morning in North Las Vegas.
North Las Vegas Fire.PNG
Posted at 6:22 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 10:14:07-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters are battling a large fire first reported early Monday morning in North Las Vegas.

Officials in NLV say a 2-alarm fire broke out at a Republic Services lot at 360 W. Cheyenne Avenue, near North Commerce Street, just after 5 a.m.

No further immediate information was immediately reported by fire crews.

However, smoke could be seen throughout the valley while the fire remained active.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH