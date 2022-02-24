Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at market on Jones Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas firefighters are dealing with a 2-alarm fire call early Thursday morning in the north part of town.

Firefighters were called to a strip mall before 5 a.m. at 1600 North Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive.

A second alarm was called as flames went through the thru roof of a market at the strip mall, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

F3H TOC: 5:09AM. SECOND ALARM 1600 N Jones Bl APOLLO MARKET. fire thru roof 1-sto market/strip mall, setting up defensive operations, master streams, crews attacking #PIO1NEWS MR: 22-040 pic.twitter.com/JqQujFhvWc — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 24, 2022

The scene remained active shortly after 6 a.m.

Las Vegas fire crews said the bulk of the fire was able to be extinguished before 6:30 a.m. with a total of 60 firefighters at the scene.

6:15AM UPDATE: Bulk of fire knockdown, still burning, no injuries reported, 2nd Alarm: 25 units with 60 firefighters on scene, cause under investigation, the Jones/Vegas intersection is CLOSED. Still working. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/HmCMTv34i8 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 24, 2022

