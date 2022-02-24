Watch
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at market on Jones Boulevard

Las Vegas firefighters are dealing with a 2-alarm fire call early Thursday morning in the northwest part of town.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Feb 24, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas firefighters are dealing with a 2-alarm fire call early Thursday morning in the north part of town.

Firefighters were called to a strip mall before 5 a.m. at 1600 North Jones Boulevard, near Vegas Drive.

A second alarm was called as flames went through the thru roof of a market at the strip mall, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The scene remained active shortly after 6 a.m.

Las Vegas fire crews said the bulk of the fire was able to be extinguished before 6:30 a.m. with a total of 60 firefighters at the scene.

