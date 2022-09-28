Firefighters: 8 palm trees struck by lightning, 3 motorists rescued from floodwater during thunderstorm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Clark County Fire Department said lightning is the suspected cause of the palm tree fires.

Lightning is widespread at 6:25 a.m. in Las Vegas: pic.twitter.com/cYjR8uqJ7S — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) September 28, 2022

Swiftwater rescues were performed for the three motorists who got stuck in the water. In each case, CCFD says the passengers "were in no danger or already standing outside of the vehicle."

In one case, Nellis Boulevard had to be shut down "due to vehicles continuing to cross the water and stalling out," officials said.

"This serves as a great reminder to not cross flooded areas," according to CCFD. "Cars can be easily swept away in fast moving floodwater."

Rain totals (in inches) through 10 a.m.



.55 Arroyo Grande Sports Complex

.47 Wildhorse Golf Club

.39 Silverton

.39 Dragonridge

.31 Whitney Ranch

.28 Anthem Hills Park

.28 Seven Hills

.24 UNLV

.24 Harry Reid International

.20 Inspirada

.20 Rhodes Ranch

.16 Mountain's Edge pic.twitter.com/5Y3QnY2qPb — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) September 28, 2022

Firefighters wanted to remind the public that they should never drive through any amount of floodwater.

"If you can't see the lines on the street, it's too dangerous to risk trying to cross the intersection or area," they said. "Take the extra five minutes and find another route."