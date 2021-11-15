Firefighters report 'hoarder like' conditions at burning mobile home in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic on Decatur Boulevard was shut down Sunday night after fire broke out at a mobile home park.

The roadway was shut down between Tropicana Avenue and Harmon Avenue, according to RTC Southern Nevada. As of 8:15 p.m., northbound traffic on Tropicana had reopened but southbound traffic on Harmon was still shut down.

Video from the scene showed flames pouring out of a structure as first responders blocked traffic on Decatur.

First responders were dispatched to the fire at 7:04 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a double-wide mobile home "with heavy fire involvement," according to Billy Samuels, deputy fire chief with the Clark County Fire Department.

Samuels described conditions inside the home as "'hoarder' like" and said they "impeded progress."

Crews were able to contain the fire to the home where it originated and no injuries were reported, Samuels said. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Samuels also offered a "friendly reminder to not drive over fire hose, be it large or small, as that is the life-line for firefighters."