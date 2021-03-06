Menu

Fire overnight in Las Vegas engulfed shed, spread to home

Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 10:20:59-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says at 4:45 a.m. on March 6 they responded to a shed fire at 4313 San Joaquin Ave.

The shed was in the backyard of the 1-story house.

Firefighters say the fire spread to the house.

It was reported that someone lives in the shed. However, authorities say no one was found in the shed and no injuries were reported.

