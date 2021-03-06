Fire overnight in Las Vegas engulfed shed, spread to home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says at 4:45 a.m. on March 6 they responded to a shed fire at 4313 San Joaquin Ave.

The shed was in the backyard of the 1-story house.

Firefighters say the fire spread to the house.

It was reported that someone lives in the shed. However, authorities say no one was found in the shed and no injuries were reported.

F3H. TOC: 4:45AM 4313 San Joaquin Ave SHED fire in backyard of 1-sto house, fire spread to house, water on the fire, reported someone lives in shed - no one found, no injuries reported, bulk of fire is out, check’n for extension. #PIO1NEWS INCIDENT #1084268 Ward-1 pic.twitter.com/sCz8kIafYt — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 6, 2021