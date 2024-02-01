Fire near Clark County Wetlands Park burns nearly three acres, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire in the Clark County Wetlands Park area burned nearly three acres on Thursday afternoon.

According to county officials, the fire started at 12:10 p.m. adjacent to homes near Meadow Foxtail Drive. The fire was in a wash area and a plume of black smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters were on the scene within 10 minutes of receiving the call and put out around 12:41 p.m.

The fire burned nearly three acres. However, county officials said no one was injured and no property was destroyed.