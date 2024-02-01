Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Fire near Clark County Wetlands Park burns nearly three acres, no injuries reported

Jhovani Carrillo reports from the scene of a large outdoor fire in east Las Vegas. The fire sent a huge column of smoke into the sky above the city on Thursday.
Large fire in east valley
Posted at 12:35 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 19:47:03-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fire in the Clark County Wetlands Park area burned nearly three acres on Thursday afternoon.

According to county officials, the fire started at 12:10 p.m. adjacent to homes near Meadow Foxtail Drive. The fire was in a wash area and a plume of black smoke could be seen for miles.

Firefighters were on the scene within 10 minutes of receiving the call and put out around 12:41 p.m.

The fire burned nearly three acres. However, county officials said no one was injured and no property was destroyed.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH