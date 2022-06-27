Watch Now
Fire in vacant room at Cabana Suites in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
Firefighters extinguish a fire in a ground-floor apartment room at Cabana Suites on Ogden Ave on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 09:57:09-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire on the first floor of the Cabana Suites in downtown Las Vegas on Monday morning.

The fire reportedly started around 5:14 a.m. at 7th Street and Ogden Avenue, across from the El Cortez hotel. LVFR tweeted an update that the fire was extinguished around 6:15 a.m. with the help of 2 additional engines.

Firefighters have confirmed the three-story apartment building was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

