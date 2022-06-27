LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire on the first floor of the Cabana Suites in downtown Las Vegas on Monday morning.

The fire reportedly started around 5:14 a.m. at 7th Street and Ogden Avenue, across from the El Cortez hotel. LVFR tweeted an update that the fire was extinguished around 6:15 a.m. with the help of 2 additional engines.

INCIDENT UPDATE 6:15AM: 2 additional Engines requested, Fire extended into utility chase/void, running to roof, crews on it checking for additional extension, no injuries #PIO1NEWS MR: 22-123 https://t.co/MoB6w8TQtX pic.twitter.com/4bWqtJolrf — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 27, 2022

Firefighters have confirmed the three-story apartment building was vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.