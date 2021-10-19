Fire emergency training demonstration happening at Nellis Air Force Base

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No worries if you see smoke rising from Nellis Air Force Base Tuesday morning,

The Nellis AFB fire team is training with real-world scenarios and it’s part of an emergency training demonstration.

#NOW: @NellisAFB is training with fire crews to knock down a fuselage fire on base.

If you see smoke and flames don’t worry! It’s all part of the plan to keep us all safe! pic.twitter.com/NpNQPhEAWv — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) October 19, 2021

Fire crews say the exercise is all part of their extensive training at the base in being ready for such real-world situations.