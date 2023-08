LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fire departments are on scene at Charleston and 3rd Street addressing a 2-alarm structure fire Tuesday evening.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and the Clark County Fire Department are at the 300 block of E. Charleston Boulevard.

RTC said Charleston Boulevard is closed eastbound at 3rd Street.

"Avoid the area," officials said. "Use other routes."

