Fire crews responding to 2-alarm blaze at Battlefield Vegas shooting range

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers should expect delays on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive behind Circus Circus as fire crews respond to a 2-alarm fire.

The Clark County Fire Department said crews received reports of water sprinklers triggering at the Battlefield Vegas shooting range around 12:17 p.m. Calls quickly came in that black smoke was coming from the building.



CCFD said a full alarm was activated and responders started an offensive strategy, pulling lines into the building and searching for occupants. At the same time, more responders went to the roof to provide vertical ventilation of the blaze.

The second alarm was issued to rotate fire crews in the afternoon heat.

Avoid the area. Crews will remain on scene for the next few hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Southwest Gas, NV Energy and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are assisting CCFD in the response.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.