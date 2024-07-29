Fire crews battling structure fire near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas fire crews are currently battling a structure fire near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road.

Metro police have shut down the perimeter around Spencer Street and Viking Road.

WATCH: Channel 13 on the scene

Apartment building on Spencer Street goes up in flames

Avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

According to emergency responders, the fire is put out and blowing white smoke.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Channel 13 has reached out to the Clark County Fire Department to learn more.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.