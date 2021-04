In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

LG says it is getting out of the smartphone business.

That means if you are planning to upgrade to another LG phone, you should do it soon.

The company plans to wrap up its smartphone division by the end of July. It may still sell some existing models however.

LG says the business of selling smartphones is incredibly competitive and it wasn't making much money off of them.