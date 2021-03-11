Financial Focus: Clorox expanding partnerships as venues start to reopen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Clorox is evolving its marketing strategy as things start to reopen amid the pandemic. Announcing it has partnered with companies including United Airlines, Uber, and AMC theaters to u see its wipes to keep surfaces clean.

Also, Starbucks is launching a new line of ready-to-drink bottled coffees. The drinks will have between 50 and 90 calories each as the company believes people want bottled coffee that is not too sweet or high in calories.