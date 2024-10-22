Fighting together: Get help on the issues that impact you at Channel 13's Locals' Advocacy Fair

At Channel 13, we fight for what's right for locals — because we're locals, too. Part of our work every day is hearing from you about the problems you face in your daily life — from legal issues and safety concerns to questions about how our government operates.

Now, we're hosting an event specifically for you. Come to Channel 13's Locals' Advocacy Fair and talk to organizations that help fight for you and protect your rights.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: CSN Charleston Campus (6375 W. Charleston Blvd.) in the outdoor courtyard behind the Student Union

This event is free and open to the public. You can also enjoy some snacks and drinks on us — plus a live DJ, free giveaways, games, raffle prizes and more.

In partnership with College of Southern Nevada, this community event will provide information and resources from organizations that take action, advocate and push for accountability. You'll be able to connect with different agencies that assist locals with a range of issues, including landlord/tenant disputes, consumer scams, voting concerns, predatory lending and other problems.

We also hope this event will help educate our community about their rights and protections, and the possible remedies available if you've been wronged.

Here are the agencies you'll be able to connect with at our Locals' Advocacy Fair

Although topics like the ones being covered can seem intimidating, we want all to feel welcome, seen, heard, and empowered. Come connect with Channel 13's anchors and reporters and get the help you need.

Know before you go

Nevada Legal Services popped into the Channel 13 studio to explain what you can bring with you if you're looking for legal help at our Locals' Advocacy Fair. Here's their advice for locals looking to defend their rights:

